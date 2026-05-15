Indian markets open higher as Sensex gains 216 points
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Friday with a solid boost; Sensex climbed 216 points to 75,615 and Nifty stood at 23,741.35.
This positive start comes even as high crude oil prices and tensions in West Asia are driving up prices.
IT sector rebounds, Tata Motors soars
The IT sector bounced back with a strong 2.5% jump after a rough week.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles also stood out, soaring over 8% thanks to better margins and cash flow from both its India business and Jaguar Land Rover.
Even though Tata Motors's quarterly profits dipped, analysts remain upbeat because of the company's strong sales outlook, helping keep market vibes positive overall.