Indian markets open higher as Sensex gains 216 points

IT sector rebounds, Tata Motors soars

The IT sector bounced back with a strong 2.5% jump after a rough week.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles also stood out, soaring over 8% thanks to better margins and cash flow from both its India business and Jaguar Land Rover.

Even though Tata Motors's quarterly profits dipped, analysts remain upbeat because of the company's strong sales outlook, helping keep market vibes positive overall.