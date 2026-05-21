Indian markets open higher as smallcaps and midcaps outperform giants
Business
Indian stock markets started Wednesday on a positive note: Nifty 50 climbed to around 23,770 (up 0.47%), while the Sensex added nearly 300 points.
What's interesting is that smaller and mid-sized companies outperformed the big names, with Nifty Smallcap 100 up by 0.85% and Nifty Midcap 100 rising by 0.73%.
Basically, it wasn't just the giants getting all the love.
Realty leads, India VIX down 3%
Realty stocks led the way with a solid jump of over 1%, closely followed by cement companies.
Public sector banks, chemicals, metals, and financials also saw decent gains.
Meanwhile, market volatility cooled off as India VIX dropped by 3%, hinting that investors are feeling more confident lately, even as everyone keeps an eye on global tensions and upcoming earnings results.