Indian markets: Sensex tumbles over 1,000, Nifty slips amid caution Business Mar 30, 2026

Monday wasn't great for Indian stock markets: Sensex tumbled over 1,000 points at the open before paring losses to around a 575-point decline (73,008.12) by 9:35am and Nifty also slipped.

Even though both managed to claw back some ground later, the mood stayed pretty cautious thanks to a mix of global uncertainty and local economic worries.