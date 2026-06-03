Indian markets tumble, Sensex down over 1,150, Nifty under 23,300
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Wednesday, with the Sensex dropping over 1,150 points and Nifty slipping below 23,300.
Global worries, like rising U.S.-Iran tensions and higher oil prices, spooked investors, leading to broader declines across mid-cap and small-cap stocks too.
IT sector falls nearly 6%
IT giants like TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro were among the top losers, while the IT sector fell nearly 6%.
Meanwhile, health care was the rare bright spot: Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare both gained around 2%.
Most stocks were in the red (over 2,300 down vs. just 800 up), as everyone now waits to see what moves the RBI will make on Friday.