Indian micro and nano creators face late payments, unstable income
Micro and nano creators, those with up to 100,000 followers, are key players in regional marketing but are struggling with late payments and unstable income.
According to a recent report by the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and Hashfame, nano creators make up more than half of nonmetro influencers, yet many still deal with slow brand approval processes and vague contracts that don't spell out when they'll get paid.
Creators face long cycles, informal contracts
Long payment cycles (sometimes up to 90 days) mean these creators often pay for production up front and wait ages for their money.
Deals made over WhatsApp or email or DMs sometimes lack detailed payment terms, making things even tougher.
Without managers or legal help, smaller creators have less power to negotiate and fewer safety nets.
Experts urge set payment dates, diversification
Industry experts recommend stricter contracts with set payment dates and encourage creators to branch out beyond brand deals.
Launching products or owning intellectual property can help steady their income and reduce the stress of waiting for payments.