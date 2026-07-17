Indian mithai exports grow over 10% annually, ₹1.5L/cr industry

Indian sweets are making waves globally, with exports jumping more than 10% every year.

Thanks to smarter packaging and a growing fanbase beyond just the Indian community, mithai makers are reaching new markets like the UK Europe, Southeast Asia, and the US

Feroz H Naqvi, Director-General, Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM) notes that this ₹1.5 lakh crore industry is now catching international attention.