Indian mithai exports grow over 10% annually, ₹1.5L/cr industry
Indian sweets are making waves globally, with exports jumping more than 10% every year.
Thanks to smarter packaging and a growing fanbase beyond just the Indian community, mithai makers are reaching new markets like the UK Europe, Southeast Asia, and the US
Feroz H Naqvi, Director-General, Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM) notes that this ₹1.5 lakh crore industry is now catching international attention.
Classic mithai appear on global menus
Classic favorites like gulab jamun, rasgulla, soan papdi, and Mysore pak are showing up on dessert menus worldwide, even in places that usually stick to chocolate treats.
Innovations in packaging help these sweets stay fresh longer for overseas customers.
Brands like Haldiram's are seeing strong demand abroad, while others like Dadu Mithai Vatika are experimenting with new flavors for global tastes.
Industry events like the World Mithai and Namkeen Convention highlight how tech and supply chain upgrades are powering this export boom.