Why oil refiners in India are delaying maintenance shutdowns

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Nayara Energy to go ahead with planned shutdown

Unlike other refiners, Nayara Energy is going ahead with the maintenance shutdown of its Vadinar refinery from April 9. The Vadinar refinery, which has a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, will be shut down for maintenance work. This move could tighten the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in India. Notably, Nayara had postponed this month-long maintenance plan last year due to EU sanctions that made it hard to get essential items for the turnaround.