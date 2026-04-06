Why oil refiners in India are delaying maintenance shutdowns
What's the story
In a bid to meet the soaring domestic fuel demand, Indian oil refineries are delaying their scheduled maintenance work. The decision has been confirmed by a government official, who said that the postponements are aimed at prioritizing local needs. Major companies like Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited had earlier planned routine maintenance shutdowns for some of their refinery units.
Step
Nayara Energy to go ahead with planned shutdown
Unlike other refiners, Nayara Energy is going ahead with the maintenance shutdown of its Vadinar refinery from April 9. The Vadinar refinery, which has a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, will be shut down for maintenance work. This move could tighten the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in India. Notably, Nayara had postponed this month-long maintenance plan last year due to EU sanctions that made it hard to get essential items for the turnaround.