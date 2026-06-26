Why fuel prices in India are unlikely to drop soon

Financial impact

Under-recoveries by OMCs have been significant

The analyst further emphasized that the under-recoveries by OMCs have been significant, amounting to ₹1,000 crore per day before declining to ₹500-600 crore per day. These losses are so high that the government may give some time for OMCs to recover. In May, OMCs suffered cumulative losses of up to ₹1,000 crore a day on petrol, diesel, and LPG sales after the government raised petrol and diesel prices by nearly ₹7.5/litre.