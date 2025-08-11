Indian-origin AI startups attract major investments, show early revenue

GigaML builds secure, on-premise large language models for businesses and just raised $40 million at a $350 million valuation. Atomicwork offers an AI-powered alternative to traditional service desks and secured $25 million at a $120 million valuation. UnifyApps brought in $50 million at a $250 million valuation.

Impressive traction in a challenging funding environment

These startups aren't just raising cash—they're already earning.

GigaML has annual recurring revenue between $1-3 million, while Atomicwork and UnifyApps are valued at $120 million and $250 million after their latest rounds.