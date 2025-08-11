Indian-origin AI startups attract major investments, show early revenue
AI startups founded by people of Indian origin are grabbing big investments from major global players like Redpoint Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and WestBridge Capital.
Their focus on building for a worldwide market—and showing real revenue early—has helped them land impressive valuations.
Recent funding rounds and valuations of the featured startups
GigaML builds secure, on-premise large language models for businesses and just raised $40 million at a $350 million valuation.
Atomicwork offers an AI-powered alternative to traditional service desks and secured $25 million at a $120 million valuation.
UnifyApps brought in $50 million at a $250 million valuation.
Impressive traction in a challenging funding environment
These startups aren't just raising cash—they're already earning.
GigaML has annual recurring revenue between $1-3 million, while Atomicwork and UnifyApps are valued at $120 million and $250 million after their latest rounds.