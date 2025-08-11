Cybercriminals steal $34 million from US firms in year: Report

Embargo is linked to BlackCat cybercrime group

Embargo uses double extortion: not only do they lock up data, but they also threaten to leak it if ransoms aren't paid—putting extra pressure on hospitals and other critical services.

They're linked to the notorious BlackCat cybercrime group, which means they've picked up some pretty advanced tricks.

Of all the money stolen, $18.8 million is sitting hidden in dormant wallets—showing just how good they are at covering their tracks and why better cybersecurity is needed now more than ever.