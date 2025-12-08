How the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal could impact Indian OTT players
What's the story
Netflix's planned acquisition of Warner Bros, including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO, contingent upon the spin-off of Discovery Global, could shake up India's streaming industry. The mega-deal is likely to increase competition for broadcaster-led platforms like ZEE5 and Sun NXT as well as regional players. The move will boost Netflix's film production capabilities in India for direct-to-OTT and theatrical releases.
Production pressure
Impact on production houses and regional streaming platforms
The Netflix-Warner Bros deal could also pressure production houses to improve their production values and storytelling quality. This means that regional streaming platforms will have to further differentiate themselves by focusing on niche genres or local-language content. The move is expected to change the dynamics of India's OTT industry, pushing players to up their game in terms of content quality and diversity.
Industry concerns
Multiplex Association of India raises concerns over Netflix's acquisition
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has expressed concerns over the deal, fearing it could lead to fewer movies being released in Indian cinemas. MAI President Kamal Gianchandani said Warner Bros has always been a strong supporter of India's diverse film ecosystem. He emphasized that "Warner Bros has been a consistent provider of hit global and local films," and urged regulators to step in to protect the cultural value cinemas bring.
Deal details
Netflix's acquisition includes major studios and platforms
Announced on December 5, 2025, the deal will see Netflix acquire Warner Bros's studios, HBO/HBO Max, DC Studios among others. The acquisition will be finalized after Warner Bros separates from its Discovery Global division by late 2026. This strategic move by Netflix is likely to have a far-reaching impact on the Indian OTT landscape as it continues to expand its content library and production capabilities in the country.