How the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal could impact Indian OTT players

Netflix 's planned acquisition of Warner Bros, including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO, contingent upon the spin-off of Discovery Global, could shake up India's streaming industry. The mega-deal is likely to increase competition for broadcaster-led platforms like ZEE5 and Sun NXT as well as regional players. The move will boost Netflix's film production capabilities in India for direct-to-OTT and theatrical releases.

Production pressure Impact on production houses and regional streaming platforms The Netflix-Warner Bros deal could also pressure production houses to improve their production values and storytelling quality. This means that regional streaming platforms will have to further differentiate themselves by focusing on niche genres or local-language content. The move is expected to change the dynamics of India's OTT industry, pushing players to up their game in terms of content quality and diversity.

Industry concerns Multiplex Association of India raises concerns over Netflix's acquisition The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has expressed concerns over the deal, fearing it could lead to fewer movies being released in Indian cinemas. MAI President Kamal Gianchandani said Warner Bros has always been a strong supporter of India's diverse film ecosystem. He emphasized that "Warner Bros has been a consistent provider of hit global and local films," and urged regulators to step in to protect the cultural value cinemas bring.