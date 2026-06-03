Indian PCB makers push 45-50% price hikes amid supply snags Business Jun 03, 2026

PCBs (the essential brains inside your gadgets) might get a lot pricier soon.

Indian manufacturers are pushing for a 45% to 50% price hike, blaming big supply chain snags after the West Asia conflict.

The cost of certain inputs, a key ingredient, has shot up by 150% in just six months, and what used to arrive in four weeks now takes 20 weeks.