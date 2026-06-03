Indian PCB makers push 45-50% price hikes amid supply snags
PCBs (the essential brains inside your gadgets) might get a lot pricier soon.
Indian manufacturers are pushing for a 45% to 50% price hike, blaming big supply chain snags after the West Asia conflict.
The cost of certain inputs, a key ingredient, has shot up by 150% in just six months, and what used to arrive in four weeks now takes 20 weeks.
Jubail shutdown threatens India PCB market
Things got worse when Saudi Arabia's Jubail petrochemical complex shut down in March (it made most of the world's special resin needed for CCLs).
The India Printed Circuit Association says if prices don't adjust, some factories could close and India's $7.27-billion domestic PCB market could stall.
They're asking the government for import duty breaks and stricter anti-dumping rules, while officials say they're working on boosting local production so things don't spiral further.