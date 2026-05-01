Indian public sector banks hired over 50,000 in fiscal 2026
Business
Public sector banks in India just wrapped up a major hiring wave, bringing in more than 50,000 new employees during fiscal 2026, a solid 33% jump from last year.
After years of slow hiring, their total workforce hit around 760,000 by March 2025, with State Bank of India leading the pack.
Public sector banks 56% officers
There is also a clear move toward officer-level jobs: by early 2025, officers made up 56% of public sector bank staff (up from just 39% in 2011).
Plus, more than 100,000 people were working on contract as of the end of June 2025.
All this points to banks focusing on more skilled roles and ramping up capacity to keep up with demand.