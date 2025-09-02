Why Amazon's request to ease foreign-investment rules is being opposed

Indian retailers and farmer groups have urged the government to reject Amazon 's request for easing foreign investment rules related to exports. The groups argue that allowing Amazon direct procurement would threaten smaller businesses due to its financial strength and potential for predatory pricing. This comes as India currently prohibits companies like Amazon and Walmart from directly stocking and selling goods to consumers.

Policy debate Amazon lobbying for policy change Amazon has been lobbying the Indian government to ease these rules for exports. The proposed change would allow Amazon India to buy goods from sellers directly for international customers. However, this has been a contentious issue between New Delhi and Washington, with policy restrictions faced by Amazon and Walmart being a sore point in their relations.

Risk assessment Farmers and retailers warn of predatory pricing Over 30 Indian farmers and retailers groups, along with Switzerland-based labor union UNI Global, have written to India's commerce ministry. They argue that allowing Amazon direct procurement for exports could harm smaller players' businesses due to the US firm's financial strength. The letter warns that "Amazon's direct procurement for exports would give it an unrivaled capacity to undercut these groups through predatory pricing."