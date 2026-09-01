Indian rupee closes at 94.9500, 2-month high against US dollar

The Indian rupee just climbed to its highest level in two months against the US dollar, closing at 94.9500 on Tuesday.

This is the third day in a row the rupee has gained, mainly thanks to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) selling US dollars and flow-related dollar offers from foreign banks.

While most Asian currencies slipped, the rupee held strong, even with rising global bond yields and higher oil prices, making things tricky.