Indian rupee closes at record low 94.83 per US dollar Business Mar 30, 2026

The Indian rupee just hit its lowest point ever, closing at 94.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 after a wild day of trading.

It actually started off stronger but quickly slipped past the 95 mark intraday for the first time, thanks to rising oil prices, a stronger dollar worldwide, and higher demand from importers, all while tensions in West Asia kept things shaky.