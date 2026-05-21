Indian rupee gains 41 paise to 96.45 after Trump comments Business May 21, 2026

The Indian rupee made a comeback on Thursday, climbing 41 paise to 96.45 against the US dollar after hitting a record low just a day earlier.

This boost came as US President Trump shared that talks with Iran were almost wrapped up, which helped calm market nerves.

The rupee kicked off the morning at 96.25 and quickly gained ground, though it's still feeling the heat from high oil prices and global tensions.