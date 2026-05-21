Indian rupee gains 41 paise to 96.45 after Trump comments
The Indian rupee made a comeback on Thursday, climbing 41 paise to 96.45 against the US dollar after hitting a record low just a day earlier.
This boost came as US President Trump shared that talks with Iran were almost wrapped up, which helped calm market nerves.
The rupee kicked off the morning at 96.25 and quickly gained ground, though it's still feeling the heat from high oil prices and global tensions.
Crude $105.77, Sensex jumps 327
While the rupee showed some strength, crude oil stayed pricey at $105.77 per barrel and experts like Amit Pabari see more ups and downs ahead, predicting resistance near 97 and support around 95.5 to 95.8 per US dollar.
On the bright side, Indian stock markets were up, Sensex jumped 327 points, and Nifty rose by nearly 112 points, but foreign investors kept selling shares despite these gains.