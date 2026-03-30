Indian rupee hits 95.14 per US dollar amid importer demand

RBI change sparks $25-$35 billion arbitrage

A recent Reserve Bank of India policy change tightened how much foreign currency banks can hold, leading to a rush of arbitrage trades, worth $25 billion to $35 billion, that put even more pressure on the rupee.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted the currency is under stress, but reassured everyone that India's economy and foreign exchange reserves are still solid, blaming some of the trouble on global tensions.