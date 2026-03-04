Indian rupee hits all-time low of ₹92.17 against US dollar

Economic impact

Rising oil prices could increase India's import bill

The rising oil prices are expected to increase India's import bill and inflation. The rupee's depreciation could also trigger foreign portfolio outflows from Indian equities. Further, the remittance flows from Indians working in the Middle East could be impacted by the ongoing conflict. "Remittances from the Middle East as well as capital flows are likely to get impacted in the scenario of an extended regional conflict," analysts at Kotak Mahindra Bank said.