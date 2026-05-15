Indian rupee hits record 96 per US dollar on oil Business May 15, 2026

The Indian rupee just dropped to a record 96 per US dollar, losing 1.5% this week and earning the title of Asia's weakest currency in 2026.

The main culprit? Soaring oil prices: Brent crude is now $109 a barrel thanks to ongoing Middle East tensions, which is tough for India since it imports most of its oil.