Indian rupee opens softer at 95.87 against US dollar
Business
The rupee kicked off Friday on a softer note, opening at 95.87 to the US dollar, down by 11 paise from yesterday's close.
Weaker rupee affects imports and exports
A weaker rupee means importing things like gadgets or fuel could get pricier, but it also makes Indian-made products more affordable for buyers abroad.
Investors and businesses are watching closely to see how these changes might shape spending, travel costs, and job opportunities as the day unfolds.