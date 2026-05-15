Indian rupee slips to 95.95 per dollar, near record low Business May 15, 2026

The Indian rupee slipped to 95.95 per US dollar on Friday, just a hair away from its all-time low earlier this week.

The main reasons? Surging oil prices, a stronger US dollar, and rising tensions in West Asia, especially with worries around Iran and Israel.

Traders say people are flocking to the US dollar as a safe bet right now.