Indian semiconductor startups oppose DLI 2.0 allowing 49% foreign ownership Business May 21, 2026

Indian semiconductor startups aren't thrilled about the proposed DLI 2.0 scheme.

The new rules could let foreign companies (MNCs) own up to 49% in joint ventures, which many fear might let big international players call the shots and edge out local talent.

Startups say this move risks undermining India's push for self-reliant chip tech.