Indian semiconductor startups oppose DLI 2.0 allowing 49% foreign ownership
Indian semiconductor startups aren't thrilled about the proposed DLI 2.0 scheme.
The new rules could let foreign companies (MNCs) own up to 49% in joint ventures, which many fear might let big international players call the shots and edge out local talent.
Startups say this move risks undermining India's push for self-reliant chip tech.
Startups press for DLI 2.0 safeguards
Startups are urging the government to add solid safeguards in DLI 2.0 so Indian firms stay in control, especially over their tech and ideas.
Officials insist that majority Indian ownership and local IP rights will remain, but founders worry even a minority foreign stake could give MNCs too much say.
First DLI backed 24 chip projects
The first version of the scheme helped launch 24 chip design projects, leading to new patents and real progress for homegrown innovation.
Many believe keeping control with Indian-led teams is key if India wants to build a strong, independent semiconductor industry for the future.