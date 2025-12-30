Indian start-up funding drops 10% to $13B in 2025

Indian start-ups raised a total of $13 billion in 2025, marking a 10% decline from the $14.4 billion raised in 2024. The dip is largely attributed to fewer large funding rounds compared to last year. However, it's worth noting that this year's funding still surpassed the $11.3 billion recorded in 2023, which was considered one of the toughest times for the ecosystem.

Funding patterns Monthly trends and sector-wise funding The monthly trend of Indian start-up funding in 2025 was uneven, with a strong start in January at $1.76 billion. However, the amount fell below $1 billion for seven months of the year. The funding picked up again in September at $1.22 billion and peaked again in October at $1.73 billion due to higher deal activity. The year ended on a softer note with $870 million raised in December after brief recoveries during the second half of the year.

Deal highlights Top deals and sectors in 2025 In 2025, the biggest growth-stage rounds were across consumer, enterprise, and tech-focused categories. Zepto topped the list with a $450 million raise, followed by Impetus Technologies at $350 million and Innovaccer at $275 million. Uniphore and Zolve raised $260 million and $251 million, respectively, while logistics firm Porter secured $200 million. Healthtech remained active with PharmEasy raising $193 million while SaaS company MoEngage closed a round of funding worth $180 million.

Market activity Early-stage funding and mergers in 2025 Early-stage funding in 2025 was heavily concentrated on healthtech and AI-led start-ups. PB Healthcare topped with a $218 million raise, followed by consumer-focused jewelry brand QWEEN at $110 million. AI start-ups Giga, Composio, and Mem0 together raised over $110 million while deep tech player QpiAI also drew significant interest. M&A activity was led by consumer, SaaS, and logistics-focused transactions with HUL's $350 million acquisition of Minimalist being the largest deal of the year.

Market trends ESOP buyback and city-wise deals ESOP buyback activity in 2025 was selective, led by Flipkart's $50 million payout. Bengaluru dominated the market with 477 deals and $6.03 billion in funding, increasing its share to 46.14% from last year's 35.08%. Delhi-NCR came second with 301 deals worth $2.57 billion while Mumbai recorded 182 deals worth $2.26 billion. Fintech emerged as the top sector by funding with $2.89 billion raised across 154 deals making up over a fifth of total capital deployed during the year.