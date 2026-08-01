Indian start-ups raised $660M in July

AI start-up Emergent led the funding in July, raising $130 million in a Series C round.

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, Veriqus, and BusinessNext followed with $40 million each while Neo Group raised $36.3 million in a Series C round.

Other notable deals included Limelight Diamonds, Elevate Education, Quick Clean, Apna Mart, and Naturis Cosmetics across sectors like AI, fintech, deeptech, consumer, edtech, and manufacturing.