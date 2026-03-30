Indian startup funding falls 10% as investors favor early-stage AI

Indian late-stage decline, AI funds rise

Abhishek Srivastava from Kae Capital shared that most of the drop is in big funding rounds, as investors now want stronger profitability and stricter valuation discipline before writing big checks.

Still, there is a bright spot: AI startups are actually attracting more money. In 2025 alone, 16 AI-focused funds raised nearly $1.9 billion, showing that if you are building something cool with AI, investors are still interested.