Indian startups raise $188.49 million with Ultraviolette and Ema leading

Early-stage startups weren't left out, 12 of them raised a combined $26.49 million, with Drivn and Disha getting special mention.

Bengaluru led the funding race with eight deals, followed by Delhi-NCR. AI startups were especially hot this week.

On the people front, Olyv named Ravi Sharma as CFO and iThrive appointed Saloni Kulkarni, its former head of Client Services, to its Board of Directors.

There's also fresh money for deep-tech: Lavni Ventures has closed its second deep-tech impact fund at its ₹200 crore target corpus, with an additional ₹100 crore green-shoe option.