Indian startups raise $218.69 million amid deals, hires, and layoffs

Third Wave Coffee brewed up $43 million led by WestBridge Capital, while electric motorcycle maker Matter landed $25 million from Helena and Japan Airlines.

On the early-stage front, Airbound raised $37 million and Runable brought in $21 million.

Meanwhile, Temple acquired U.K.-based Longevous to boost its clinical tech, Healthify merged with U.S.-based Berry Street, and Even Healthcare trimmed its team as it shifted focus to a hospital-based model.