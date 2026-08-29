Indian startups raise $218.69 million amid deals, hires, and layoffs
Indian startups had a strong week, pulling in $218.69 million across 26 deals, a 10% fall from last week's numbers.
The action wasn't just about funding: there were two M&A deals, seven new leadership hires, and some tough news too, with about 350 layoffs as some companies adjusted their strategies.
Third Wave Coffee $43 million, Matter $25 million
Third Wave Coffee brewed up $43 million led by WestBridge Capital, while electric motorcycle maker Matter landed $25 million from Helena and Japan Airlines.
On the early-stage front, Airbound raised $37 million and Runable brought in $21 million.
Meanwhile, Temple acquired U.K.-based Longevous to boost its clinical tech, Healthify merged with U.S.-based Berry Street, and Even Healthcare trimmed its team as it shifted focus to a hospital-based model.