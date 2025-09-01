Indian startups raise $961 million in August 2025, fintech leads
Indian startups bounced back in August 2025, raising $961 million across 100 deals—a solid recovery after July's dip.
Most of this came from big-ticket growth and late-stage investments, with fintech and e-commerce leading the charge.
Top sectors and standout deals
Fintech grabbed the spotlight with $314 million from 14 deals, while e-commerce followed at $196 million across 18 deals.
Healthtech wasn't far behind, pulling in $106 million from just three deals.
Standouts included Weaver Services landing $170 million for housing finance and Truemeds raising $85 million for its telehealth platform.
Early-stage funding and city-wise performance
On the early-stage front, healthtech startup Arintra secured $21 million to boost its medical coding platform.
Mumbai led all cities with $411 million over 15 deals, and Bengaluru kept up the momentum with 35 deals totaling $178 million—showing how funding is spread across regions.
Notable acquisitions and challenges
The month saw some notable moves: StampMyVisa acquired travel tech firm Teleport, while Niyo picked up Kanji Forex.
The government's ban on real money gaming forced some startups to shut down or pivot—but more than 28 key executive hires show that India's startup scene is staying resilient and ready to adapt.