Indian startups raise $961 million in August 2025, fintech leads

Indian startups bounced back in August 2025, raising $961 million across 100 deals—a solid recovery after July's dip. Most of this came from big-ticket growth and late-stage investments, with fintech and e-commerce leading the charge.

Top sectors and standout deals Fintech grabbed the spotlight with $314 million from 14 deals, while e-commerce followed at $196 million across 18 deals.

Healthtech wasn't far behind, pulling in $106 million from just three deals.

Standouts included Weaver Services landing $170 million for housing finance and Truemeds raising $85 million for its telehealth platform.

Early-stage funding and city-wise performance On the early-stage front, healthtech startup Arintra secured $21 million to boost its medical coding platform.

Mumbai led all cities with $411 million over 15 deals, and Bengaluru kept up the momentum with 35 deals totaling $178 million—showing how funding is spread across regions.