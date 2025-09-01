Hina isn't as 'sanskari' as 'Yeh Rishta...'s Akshara, says mother-in-law

Television actor Hina Khan , who married her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in June 2025, is currently participating in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The latest episode featured the mothers-in-law of the couples, and Khan's mother-in-law shared some interesting insights about her. She revealed that Khan doesn't cook at home and joked that she isn't as "sanskari" (traditional) as Akshara, her beloved character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Family dynamics 'Bahu to waisi mil gayi par...' Jaiswal's mother said, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jab chal raha tha, toh yeh jo acting karti thi...isko main roz dekhti aur mere dil se aise hota tha ki ishwar mujhe bus aise hi bahu de do." "Bahu toh vaisi mil gayi par utni sanskari nahi hai."

Mother-in-law's statement 'I dislike this one thing about her...': Khan's mother-in-law Jaiswal revealed that his mother is more scared of Khan than he is. To this, his mother said, "I dislike this one thing about her, I cook different dishes the whole day, and even though she has no knowledge about the spices or even has a kitchen in her dictionary, but still picks out mistakes in the food." "Nakhre bahut hai."

Career and personal life More about Khan's personal and professional life Khan started her acting career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009, where she played Akshara. The show became a massive success and one of the longest-running shows on television. She met Jaiswal on the sets of this show, where she was the lead actor and he was part of the crew. They went public with their relationship in 2017 and married in June 2025.