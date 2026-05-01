Indian startups raised $660 million in April 2026, late-stage focus Business May 02, 2026

Indian startups pulled in $660 million in April 2026, slightly more than last year, but quite a bit less than March.

Most of the money came from late-stage deals, with early and seed-stage rounds making up the rest.

It's a sign that investors are still backing big ideas, even if things have slowed down a little.