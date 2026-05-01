Indian startups raised $660 million in April 2026, late-stage focus
Indian startups pulled in $660 million in April 2026, slightly more than last year, but quite a bit less than March.
Most of the money came from late-stage deals, with early and seed-stage rounds making up the rest.
It's a sign that investors are still backing big ideas, even if things have slowed down a little.
KreditBee raises $280 million, becomes $1.5B unicorn
KreditBee stole the spotlight by raising $280 million and officially joining the unicorn club with a $1.5 billion valuation.
Snabbit also made waves with $56 million, while Palmonas grabbed $40 million in fresh funds.
Other notable wins include NirogStreet ($35 million), Unacademy ($30 million), Zeta ($25 million), and Delhivery ($20 million), showing there's still plenty of action across health tech, edtech, fintech, and logistics.