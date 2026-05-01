Indian startups raised $865 million in April, down from $948 million March
After a strong start to the year, Indian startups raised $865 million in April, down from March's $948 million.
The dip comes mostly because there were fewer big-money deals; only KreditBee crossed the $100 million mark with its $280 million round.
No IPOs have been reported in 2026 so far, but companies like Acko and Zepto are preparing for public listings.
Fintech raised $363.8 million, Bengaluru led regionally
KreditBee led the funding charts, followed by Polaris ($80 million) and Snabbit ($56 million). Noon grabbed top early-stage funding with $44 million.
Bengaluru stayed on top regionally with over $500 million across 34 deals, and fintech was the hottest sector, raising $363.8 million in 12 deals.
Layoffs were limited (just 120 jobs cut at Acko and SuperOps), and only three startups shut down, showing things are tough but maybe stabilizing a bit.