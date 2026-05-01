Indian startups raised $865 million in April, down from $948 million March Business May 01, 2026

After a strong start to the year, Indian startups raised $865 million in April, down from March's $948 million.

The dip comes mostly because there were fewer big-money deals; only KreditBee crossed the $100 million mark with its $280 million round.

No IPOs have been reported in 2026 so far, but companies like Acko and Zepto are preparing for public listings.