Indian startups raised $954 million in August 2026 after slow July
Indian startups bounced back in August 2026, raising $954 million across 88 deals after a slow July.
Most of the money came from growth and late-stage rounds, with River Mobility grabbing $120 million and Navi securing $100 million; these two deals helped push funding close to the $1 billion mark.
EVs $256.14 million fintech $200.9 million AI $134.4 million
Electric vehicles led the way with $256.14 million raised in just six deals, making up more than a quarter of total funding.
Fintech startups followed with $200.9 million from 8 deals, while artificial intelligence companies brought in $134.4 million through 13 deals.
Bengaluru attracted $657.65 million across 47 deals
Bengaluru dominated the scene, attracting nearly 69% of all startup funding at $657.65 million across 47 deals.
Delhi-NCR and Mumbai trailed behind but still saw solid investment activity, showing that India's startup action is mostly centered around these big cities.