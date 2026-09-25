Indian stock market slides despite Q1 FY2026-27 GDP growth
India's stock market just took a big hit: Sensex dropped nearly 3,300 points to around 73,675 and Nifty lost about 1,000 points to 23,075 by September 25.
What's odd? This slide happened after the government reported solid GDP growth for Q1 FY2026-27.
Investors were hoping for a boost but instead got a surprise downturn.
Seema Srivastava cites US yields
According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, it's a mix of global and local pressures.
Rising US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar are pulling money out of Indian stocks, while higher crude oil prices are hurting the economy by widening the current account deficit and weakening the rupee.
At home, expensive stock prices, especially in IT and banking, and profit-taking have added to the drop.