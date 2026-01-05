Indian stock markets drop after US action in Venezuela
Indian stock markets had a rough Monday, with the Sensex dropping over 200 points and the Nifty slipping below 26,300.
The dip was influenced by caution over US military action in Venezuela and President Trump's announcement of temporary American control there, which tempered optimism from strong corporate earnings.
Tech and banking stocks—like HCL Technologies, Infosys, and HDFC Bank—were among the hardest hit.
What else happened?
Even as the main indexes struggled, smaller companies held up better: small-caps rose by 0.5% and mid-caps edged up slightly.
State-run banks like Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda actually gained around 2% after posting their quarterly results.
Globally, Asian markets stayed mostly steady while everyone kept an eye on how these events might shake up oil supplies and impact investors worldwide.