Indian stock markets open on New Year's Day—here's the 2026 holiday scoop
Planning to trade stocks as the calendar flips?
Good news: both NSE and BSE will be open for business on January 1, 2026, even though many global markets take the day off.
If you want to double-check any dates, you can always find the official holiday list at nseindia.com.
Quick look: Stock market holidays in 2026
There are 15 days when trading takes a break next year.
January only pauses for Republic Day (Jan 26), while March is the busiest with Holi (Mar 3), Mahashivratri (Mar 6), and Shri Ram Navami (Mar 26).
April brings Good Friday (Apr 3) and Ambedkar Jayanti (Apr 14).
Other key holidays: Maharashtra Day (May 1), Bakri Id (May 28), Muharram (Jun 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (Sep 14), Dussehra (Oct 20), Diwali/Balipratipada (Nov 10), Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Nov 26), plus Christmas on December 25.
No holidays in February, July, or August—so those months are all clear for trading.