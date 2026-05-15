Indian stock markets slip, Sensex down 161, Nifty off 46

Midcaps down 0.48%, smallcaps down 0.37%

The selloff hit all types of stocks (from big companies to smaller ones) with the BSE 150 Midcap index down 0.48% and BSE 250 Smallcap index off by 0.37%.

In just one trading session, investors saw over ₹2 lakh crore vanish from market value as BSE's total market cap dipped from nearly ₹463 lakh crore to ₹460.5 lakh crore.

Rising crude oil prices worldwide and a weaker rupee added extra pressure on Indian shares this week.