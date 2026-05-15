Indian stock markets slip, Sensex down 161, Nifty off 46
Indian stock markets slipped on Friday, 15 May 2026, breaking their short winning streak.
Sensex fell 161 points to 75,237.99 and Nifty lost 46 points to close at 23,643.50.
The drop came as investors booked profits and reacted to weak signals from global markets, rising oil prices, and the rupee hitting a record low against the US dollar.
Midcaps down 0.48%, smallcaps down 0.37%
The selloff hit all types of stocks (from big companies to smaller ones) with the BSE 150 Midcap index down 0.48% and BSE 250 Smallcap index off by 0.37%.
In just one trading session, investors saw over ₹2 lakh crore vanish from market value as BSE's total market cap dipped from nearly ₹463 lakh crore to ₹460.5 lakh crore.
Rising crude oil prices worldwide and a weaker rupee added extra pressure on Indian shares this week.