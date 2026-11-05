Dubai Duty Free offers Indian travelers 10% UPI discount
What's the story
Indian travelers can now enjoy a 10% discount at Dubai Duty Free by using India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for payments. The initiative, announced by NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), provides a discount of up to AED 100 on eligible transactions. This move is aimed at making shopping more convenient and rewarding for Indian visitors in Dubai.
Payment convenience
How to use UPI for payments?
The new initiative lets Indian visitors pay directly from their Indian bank accounts while shopping at Dubai Duty Free. This way, they don't have to carry cash or exchange currency for purchases.
The service can be availed by activating the UPI International or UPI Global service for an eligible bank account through a UPI-enabled application.
Once activated, payments can be made directly from Indian bank accounts at participating merchants accepting UPI.
Shopping variety
Retail outlets at Dubai International Airport
Dubai Duty Free has retail outlets at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.
The stores offer a wide range of products across different categories including fashion, beauty, electronics, confectionery items, beverages, as well as watches and jewelry.
This partnership with NPCI International will enable UPI payments at participating Dubai Duty Free payment terminals and support transaction processing through Network International.
CEO statement
NPCI International MD & CEO's statement
Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO of NPCI International, said that "Dubai is one of the preferred international travel destinations for Indian tourists."
He added that they are committed to making cross-border payments as seamless and familiar as domestic transactions.
Through exclusive offers at Dubai Duty Free, they are making every purchase more rewarding by pairing secure real-time UPI payments with valuable benefits for shoppers.
Acquiring partner
Network International Group CEO's statement
Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO of Network International, said that their partnership with NPCI International continues to strengthen the payments ecosystem for Indian travelers in the UAE.
As the acquiring partner enabling UPI acceptance at Dubai Duty Free, they are providing a familiar secure way to pay as you shop.
This reflects flexibility and innovation at the core of their acquiring infrastructure connecting international payment schemes to local acceptance points reliably and at scale.