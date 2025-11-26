Next Article
Indians are spending big on travel again, but studying abroad just got tougher
Business
In September 2025, Indians sent $2.78 billion overseas—a 13-month high—mostly for international trips and some fresh investments.
Travel alone made up over half that amount, showing wanderlust is still strong even though overall remittances dipped compared to last year.
Student dreams hit pause as visa rules tighten
Money sent for overseas education dropped 17% from last year, thanks to stricter student visa rules in the US, UK, and Canada.
These changes have made it harder for young people to chase their study-abroad plans.
Investments abroad are picking up steam
While education spending fell, investments in foreign stocks and bonds doubled compared to last September.
More Indians seem interested in global markets—even as total outward remittances slipped slightly due to lower family support and education flows.