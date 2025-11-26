Next Article
SAP's big AI push is happening in Bengaluru
Business
SAP is putting the spotlight on its Bengaluru campus for all things AI, says Chief Technology Officer Philipp Herzig.
This site is leading the charge on projects like Joule AI—the company's smart assistant for business systems.
Herzig shared that making AI part of every SAP product is a top priority, and Bengaluru is right at the heart of it.
What's happening at SAP Bengaluru?
The Devanahalli campus, opened just this August, now has 15,000 employees—making it SAP's biggest hub outside Germany.
The team has already rolled out 20 AI agents to automate tasks in areas like finance and supply chain.
And there's more coming: SAP plans to double that number by year-end to boost productivity even further.