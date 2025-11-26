SAP's big AI push is happening in Bengaluru Business Nov 26, 2025

SAP is putting the spotlight on its Bengaluru campus for all things AI, says Chief Technology Officer Philipp Herzig.

This site is leading the charge on projects like Joule AI—the company's smart assistant for business systems.

Herzig shared that making AI part of every SAP product is a top priority, and Bengaluru is right at the heart of it.