JioMart fined for selling uncertified walkie-talkies

Why this matters and what happens next

These walkie-talkies used radio bands meant for emergency and defense services, which is a big no-no under Indian law.

JioMart tried to say they're just the middleman, but CCPA didn't buy it—they expect e-commerce sites to follow the rules before putting products up for sale.

Now, JioMart has to remove all non-compliant listings and file a compliance report within 15 days.

This move is part of a wider crackdown on online platforms ignoring tech regulations.