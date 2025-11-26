JioMart fined for selling uncertified walkie-talkies
JioMart just got hit with a ₹1 lakh fine by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for listing uncertified walkie-talkies and running misleading ads.
Turns out, multiple devices were being sold without sharing key details like their operating frequencies or legal approvals—pretty important stuff when it comes to wireless gadgets.
Why this matters and what happens next
These walkie-talkies used radio bands meant for emergency and defense services, which is a big no-no under Indian law.
JioMart tried to say they're just the middleman, but CCPA didn't buy it—they expect e-commerce sites to follow the rules before putting products up for sale.
Now, JioMart has to remove all non-compliant listings and file a compliance report within 15 days.
This move is part of a wider crackdown on online platforms ignoring tech regulations.