Warner Music and AI startup Suno reach game-changing deal
Warner Music Group just settled its copyright lawsuit with AI music startup Suno, opening the door for more AI-generated tunes while compensating and protecting artists.
As part of the agreement, WMG is handing over its concert-discovery platform Songkick to Suno, so fans will still have a go-to spot for live music updates.
This move signals how major music players are starting to work with AI instead of fighting it.
What's next for Suno and WMG?
Suno's rolling out new licensed AI models next year: free users can play and share tracks, while paid accounts get download access.
WMG artists like Lady Gaga and Coldplay keep control over their voices in any AI creations.
Plus, Suno just scored $250 million in funding at a $2.45 billion valuation—investors are clearly paying attention.