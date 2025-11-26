Warner Music and AI startup Suno reach game-changing deal Business Nov 26, 2025

Warner Music Group just settled its copyright lawsuit with AI music startup Suno, opening the door for more AI-generated tunes while compensating and protecting artists.

As part of the agreement, WMG is handing over its concert-discovery platform Songkick to Suno, so fans will still have a go-to spot for live music updates.

This move signals how major music players are starting to work with AI instead of fighting it.