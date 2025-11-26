Next Article
o9 Solutions says SAP stole its AI secrets
Business
AI software company o9 Solutions is taking SAP to court, claiming SAP swiped its trade secrets.
According to the lawsuit filed in Dallas, three former o9 execs—now holding top jobs at SAP—allegedly took confidential info with them.
o9 claims that, since the documents were stolen, SAP has altered its software to closely mirror o9's offerings.
Why it matters: Big names, big accusations
The ex-o9 leaders named are now running major divisions at SAP and reportedly downloaded loads of documents before switching companies.
o9, valued at $3.7 billion, says this move hurts all the work they've put into building their tech edge.
So far, SAP hasn't commented on the case.