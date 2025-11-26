o9 Solutions says SAP stole its AI secrets Business Nov 26, 2025

AI software company o9 Solutions is taking SAP to court, claiming SAP swiped its trade secrets.

According to the lawsuit filed in Dallas, three former o9 execs—now holding top jobs at SAP—allegedly took confidential info with them.

o9 claims that, since the documents were stolen, SAP has altered its software to closely mirror o9's offerings.