The Hindu Best Places to Work Awards 2026: Quick rundown Business Nov 25, 2025

The Hindu is launching its Best Places to Work Awards for 2026, inviting companies across India to see how they stack up on things like employee engagement, Confidence in Management indicator, and attrition rates.

Companies will also get to compare their results with global standards.

If your company wants in, the deadline is February 28, 2026, and survey results will be in early 2026.