The Hindu Best Places to Work Awards 2026: Quick rundown
The Hindu is launching its Best Places to Work Awards for 2026, inviting companies across India to see how they stack up on things like employee engagement, Confidence in Management indicator, and attrition rates.
Companies will also get to compare their results with global standards.
If your company wants in, the deadline is February 28, 2026, and survey results will be in early 2026.
AI's growing role at work (and a webinar you might want to catch)
AI is making waves in Indian workplaces—both employees and bosses are feeling positive about how it's boosting performance and work life, especially in manufacturing and finance.
Curious about what this means for the future? There's a webinar on November 26 at 3pm IST with Stuart Duncan (Head of Commercial, WorkL for Business) and Ayisha Beevi (WorkL Marketing) where you can learn more about AI's impact on jobs.