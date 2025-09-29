India's 1st deep-sea mineral auction on hold: What's the reason

Concerns about environmental impact and business

This isn't just about business—industry leaders had questions about how the auction worked, while coastal communities in Kerala worried about possible environmental damage.

The government is hitting pause to sort out these concerns and hopefully get more people on board.

This auction is part of India's big push to secure critical minerals at home instead of relying on imports from places like China—key for building a greener future and boosting tech independence.

Balancing resource needs with protecting the planet is proving trickier than expected.