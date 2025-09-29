India's industrial output grows by 4% in August
India's industrial output grew by 4% in August, a slight dip from July's 4.3%.
The numbers reflect a mixed bag across key sectors—think coal, crude oil, steel, and more—which together make up nearly 40% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
Infrastructure sector shines, energy sector lags
Infrastructure led the way with a strong 6.3% jump—the best in over a year—thanks to big boosts in coal (up 11.4%), steel (up 14.2%), and cement (up 6.1%). Fertilizers also chipped in with solid gains.
But it wasn't all smooth sailing: energy lagged behind as crude oil and natural gas production kept shrinking, down by around 1-2%, while refinery products only managed a modest rise.
Why it matters
These ups and downs shape how fast India can build things and power its economy—a story that matters whether you're into business trends or just curious about what keeps the country moving forward.