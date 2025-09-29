India's industrial output grows by 4% in August

Infrastructure sector shines, energy sector lags

Infrastructure led the way with a strong 6.3% jump—the best in over a year—thanks to big boosts in coal (up 11.4%), steel (up 14.2%), and cement (up 6.1%). Fertilizers also chipped in with solid gains.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing: energy lagged behind as crude oil and natural gas production kept shrinking, down by around 1-2%, while refinery products only managed a modest rise.