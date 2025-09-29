Rupee hits record low of 88.79 against US dollar Business Sep 29, 2025

The rupee just closed at a record low of 88.79 to the US dollar, thanks to ongoing foreign investment leaving India and global investors playing it safe.

Uncertainty in trade and higher US visa fees (which make things tough for India's IT sector) are adding to the pressure.

What happens next will likely depend on what the Reserve Bank of India decides in its upcoming policy meeting, plus some big economic updates from the US.