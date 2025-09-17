India's 1st Dyson shop-in-shop opens at Vijay Sales in Gurugram

Vijay Sales just opened India's first-ever Dyson shop-in-shop at its Gurugram flagship store. Here, you can get hands-on with Dyson's latest tech—think vacuums, air purifiers, haircare gadgets, headphones, and more. The space is all about letting you try before you buy, with experts around for demos and advice.

The space is all about hands-on experiences This isn't your usual electronics section—you actually get to test out the products yourself.

Whether you're curious about how the Airwrap styles hair or want to see a vacuum in action, the staff will walk you through it so you know exactly what you're getting.

These devices don't come cheap If you're eyeing these devices, be ready for some serious prices: the Airwrap i.d.(tm) multi-styler goes for ₹49,900, Airstrait(tm) straightener at ₹45,900, and WashG1(tm) wet floor cleaner at ₹39,900.

There are also high-end air purifiers (up to ₹68,900) and OnTrac(tm) headphones (₹19,900).