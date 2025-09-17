Next Article
Urban Company's shares soar over 70% on debut
Business
Urban Company's shares opened at ₹162.25 on the NSE and ₹161 on the BSE this Wednesday, way above the IPO price of ₹103.
The stock even touched ₹179 during the day—over a 70% surge from its issue price—making for a pretty impressive first day.
What does Urban Company do?
Started in 2014, Urban Company is an online platform that helps you book home and beauty services—think cleaning, repairs, or salon treatments—across 51 cities in India, plus UAE and Singapore, excluding cities served by the company's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joint venture.
IPO oversubscribed by more than 100 times
The IPO was wildly popular, oversubscribed by more than 100 times as investors bid for over 1,100 crore shares.
Capping off a big year, Urban Company also bagged a nod to their growth and leadership in home services.