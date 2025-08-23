India's 1st made-in-India semiconductor chips ready by end of 2024

Chips to Startups program gaining traction

With most funds from Semicon 1.0 already used up, only two or three small projects can still be supported right now.

But there's momentum: 23 startups have been approved through a design incentive scheme, and nearly 280 academic institutions plus over 70 startups are getting help through the Chips to Startups program.

The government also plans to revamp its support schemes so more companies can join in and get access to funding—hopefully sparking even more innovation in India's growing chip ecosystem.