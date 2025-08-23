India's 1st made-in-India semiconductor chips ready by end of 2024
Big news for tech in India: the country should have seen its first commercially made-in-India semiconductor chips before the end of last year.
This milestone comes under the massive ₹76,000 crore Semicon 1.0 program.
S Krishnan from MeitY shared that talks are already happening for a follow-up Semicon 2.0, showing how serious India is about joining the global chip game.
Chips to Startups program gaining traction
With most funds from Semicon 1.0 already used up, only two or three small projects can still be supported right now.
But there's momentum: 23 startups have been approved through a design incentive scheme, and nearly 280 academic institutions plus over 70 startups are getting help through the Chips to Startups program.
The government also plans to revamp its support schemes so more companies can join in and get access to funding—hopefully sparking even more innovation in India's growing chip ecosystem.